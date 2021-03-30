 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


SpaceX Starship Prototype Explodes During Launch & Landing Test

by (WMFE)

A previous test flight March 3 of SpaceX's Starship ended with a successful landing. Photo: SpaceX

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

SpaceX is examining pieces of debris at its West Texas launch facility after a test flight Tuesday of a spaceship prototype exploded shortly after liftoff.

It was a tricky launch and landing test for SpaceX’s Starship, a new 160-foot-tall spacecraft designed to take cargo and humans to places like the moon and Mars.

The test sent Starship to an altitude of about 6 miles. The vehicle performed an aerial belly-flop before returning vertical to prepare for landing.

That’s when the video feeds on the rocket cut out. Other streams in the area showed debris raining down on the launch and landing pad.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said something significant happened when the rocket relit its engines to land and the team will know more after examining those bits of debris.

He said another prototype is heading to the pad for a test launch in the next few days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP