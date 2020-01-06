 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


SpaceX Starlink Mission First Space Coast Launch of 2020

by (WMFE)

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket stands ready to launch 60 more Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral. Photo: SpaceX

Cape Canaveral’s first rocket launch of the year is scheduled for Monday evening.

SpaceX plans to launch 60 small satellites as it works toward building a global constellation of internet satellites. The launch from Cape Canaveral’s SLC-40 is scheduled for 9:19 p.m. ET. Weather remains favorable.

The Starlink satellites with join more than 100 already in orbit. The goal is to blanket the globe with broadband internet with plans for thousands more satellites to come.

Previous fleets of these tiny satellites have drawn criticism from astronomers.  The streaks from the satellites’ orbits can be seen in astronomical observations.

SpaceX said it provides tracking data so astronomers can better prepare for fly-overs. On this launch, the company is also testing an experimental darkening treatment to mitigate any interference with ground-based telescopes.

SpaceX plans to land part of the rocket on a barge at sea and will also attempt to catch the pieces of the rocket’s nose cone using boats with large nets.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP