SpaceX Starlink Booster Could Set Rocket Fleet Record Monday

A SoaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches a fleet of Starlink satellites November 2019. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX is set to launch another batch of its Starlink satellites Monday night from Cape Canaveral. It will be the rocket booster’s 7th mission launching to space.

The launch will make this first stage booster SpaceX’s fleet leader, completing six launches and landings already — part of the private space company’s effort to reuse boosters and lower the cost of access to space.

The launch is scheduled for 9:34 p.m. EST. SpaceX said it is keeping a close eye on weather in the booster recovery area. At the pad, the 45th Space Wing forecasts an 80 percent chance of favorable weather.

SpaceX is launching more Starlink satellites into orbit, working to build a constellation of thousands of tiny internet satellites for global broadband access. The company began a public beta test of its satellite internet service last month.

The Starlink launch was delayed Sunday so SpaceX could collect more data on the vehicle. On Saturday, another Falcon 9 rocket launched a NASA mission from California to monitor sea level rise.

 


