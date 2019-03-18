 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space


SpaceX Seeking Launch Approval For Shiny New Rocket

by (WMFE)

SpaceX's Starhopper, a prototype of the company's Starship, in Texas ahead of testing. Photo: Elon Musk

SpaceX founder Elon Musk wants to launch his new shiny, stainless steel rocket called Starship from Florida’s Space Coast. Musk also wants to build the rocket in Brevard.

SpaceX is testing a prototype of the vehicle dubbed Starhopper at its Texas facility. The Starship transporter is a massive rocket and crew vehicle that will take up to 100 people into space.

The shiny, stainless steel rocket looks like it was torn from the pages of a science fiction magazine. During the upcoming test, the rocket will hop as high as 16,000 feet using the help of SpaceX’s newest engine, the Raptor.

Musk says the company is asking the government for permission to launch the Starship from both Texas and Florida and plans to build the rockets at both sites.

SpaceX is targeting a launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket next month from the space coast.


