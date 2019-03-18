SpaceX Seeking Launch Approval For Shiny New Rocket

SpaceX founder Elon Musk wants to launch his new shiny, stainless steel rocket called Starship from Florida’s Space Coast. Musk also wants to build the rocket in Brevard.

SpaceX is testing a prototype of the vehicle dubbed Starhopper at its Texas facility. The Starship transporter is a massive rocket and crew vehicle that will take up to 100 people into space.

The shiny, stainless steel rocket looks like it was torn from the pages of a science fiction magazine. During the upcoming test, the rocket will hop as high as 16,000 feet using the help of SpaceX’s newest engine, the Raptor.

Musk says the company is asking the government for permission to launch the Starship from both Texas and Florida and plans to build the rockets at both sites.

Working on regulatory approval for both Boca Chica, Texas, and Cape Kennedy, Florida. Will also be building Starship & Super Heavy simultaneously in both locations. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2019

SpaceX is targeting a launch of its Falcon Heavy rocket next month from the space coast.