Space


SpaceX Scrubs Starlink Launch Attempt

by (WMFE)

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket stands ready to launch 60 Starlink satellites into orbit. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX will have to wait another day before attempting to launch 60 satellites on a single rocket from Cape Canaveral.

Upper level winds delayed Wednesday night’s launch attempt. The company was planning on launching the first fleet of satellites in an attempt to create a global network of broadband internet access.

Another launch window will open Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET and remain open until midnight. Weather remains favorable.

The launch will be the first step of the company’s plan to launch thousands of the Starlink satellites to provide reliable, affordable internet anywhere in the world.

SpaceX said the mission will push the limits of the satellites and it expects some failures along the way. Program managers will use the findings to improve future designs.

Company founder and lead designer Elon Musk said the system will need at least a dozen more launches carrying 60 satellites to provide moderate internet coverage.


