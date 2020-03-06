 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space


SpaceX Launching NASA Supplies And Science Using Last Of Its First-Generation Cargo Capsule, Sonic Booms Likely



A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 12:29 p.m. EST on Dec. 5, 2019, carrying the Dragon spacecraft on the company's 19th Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station. Photo: NASA

SpaceX is set to launch another capsule packed with supplies and science to the International Space Station Friday night. It’s the last time SpaceX will use it’s old Cargo Dragon — paving the way for a newer version.

A Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Cape Canaveral, carrying a Dragon capsule packed full of supplies for the orbiting outpost.

The mission will deliver science experiments to the station — ranging from biomedical studies to research on sneaker tech.

It’s the 20th launch for SpaceX under a partnership with NASA — the agency pays private companies to ship supplies to the station. NASA also works with Northrop Grumman to ressuply the ISS.

SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket booster back at Cape Canaveral, meaning residents in the area could hear a sonic boom.  The launch is scheduled for 11:50 p.m. with a landing attempt about 10 minutes after. Weather is favorable for launch.

The company plans to use an updated version of the spacecraft based on its Crew Dragon for future cargo missions which can dock itself to the station.


