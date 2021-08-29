 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Kennedy Space Center


CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm is on its way to the International Space Station.

A recycled Falcon rocket blasted off early Sunday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

After hoisting the Dragon capsule, the first-stage booster landed upright on SpaceX’s newest ocean platform.

The capsule should arrive at the orbiting lab Monday. It’s delivering more than 4,800 pounds of supplies and experiments for the seven station astronauts.


