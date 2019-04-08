SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Now Targeting Wednesday

SpaceX will have to wait at least another day to launch its Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center.

The private space company is now targeting no earlier than Wednesday to launch the three-booster rocket carrying a Saudi Arabian communication satellite into space. The launch windows opens at 6:35 p.m. ET and remains open for about two hours.

SpaceX was targeting Tuesday, but there is a 70 percent chance weather would affect the launch. Wednesday’s weather is far more favorable for liftoff with only a 20 percent chance of weather delaying the launch.

Shortly after the Falcon Heavy launches, SpaceX plans to land two of the boosters back at Cape Canaveral. Residents along the Space Coast are likely to hear multiple sonic booms. The third booster will land on a barge at sea.

This will be the first operation mission of the rocket. SpaceX launched the Falcon Heavy last year on a test mission which brought tens of thousands of onlookers to the area.

Police officials expect a similar number this week — and law enforcement’s presence will increase. “We’re preparing for that with extra details and traffic enforcement during that time,” said Titusville Police Department’s Amy Matthews.