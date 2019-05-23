 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


SpaceX Deploys 60 Satellites From Single Rocket, First Step For Global Internet Constellation

by (WMFE)

SpaceX launch 60 tightly-packed Starlink satellites from a single rocket launch. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX successfully launched 60 satellites on a single rocket from Cape Canaveral — the third attempt to launch the mission. It marks the first step in the private space company’s effort to blanket the globe with broadband internet access.

About an hour after launching from Florida’s Space Coast, SpaceX deployed 60 of the tightly-packed, 500-pound satellites into orbit.

It’s the first step of the company’s plan to launch thousands of the Starlink satellites to provide reliable, affordable internet anywhere in the world.

SpaceX says the mission will push the limits of the satellites and it expects some failures along the way. Program managers will use the findings to improve future designs.

Company founder and lead designer Elon Musk says the system will need at least a dozen more launches carrying 60 satellites to provide moderate internet coverage.


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP