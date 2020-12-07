 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


SpaceX Delivers Holiday Feast To International Space Station Crew

by (WMFE)

View from SpaceX's Dragon capsule as it approaches the International Space Station. The vehicle autonomously docks to the station. Photo: SpaceX / NASA

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

More than 6,00 pounds of fresh food and supplies have arrived at the International Space Station after launching Sunday from Kennedy Space Center.  The crew of seven received some food for the holidays including roast turkey, cornbread dressing, spicy green beans and cookies.

SpaceX’s CRS-21 mission delivered a holiday feast for the crew of seven. Photo: NASA / NASA TV

SpaceX’s Cargo capsule made the supply run which also included a science experiment using muscle cells collected from central Florida participants. The capsule contained equipment to support dozens more science experiments along with a new port for the station.

It’s SpaceX’s 21st cargo mission for NASA but the first time the private company is launching it’s upgraded cargo spacecraft.

This new Dragon can carry 50 percent more scientific equipment and docks automatically with the space station. The Dragon can also be used to store some of those experiments while in orbit.

The capsule will remain on the station for about a month before making the trip back to Earth, splashing down in the Atlantic ocean packed with completed science experiments.

SpaceX has been shipping supplies to the ISS for NASA since 2012. This year, the commercial company began launching astronauts to the International Space Station under the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP