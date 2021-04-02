SpaceX Crew Dragon Astronauts Taking Spacecraft On Quick Ride Around The Station

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Four astronauts on board the International Space Station will hop into their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Monday morning and take it for a quick ride around the station.

It’s orbiting traffic control.

The crew of three American astronauts and one Japanese astronaut need to move the Crew Dragon capsule to a different parking spot to make room for a new crew capsule, launching later this month.

The Crew-1 astronauts are moving the Dragon from the forward-facing port to the space-facing port of the station’s Harmony module.

That frees up the parking spot for NASA’s Crew-2, carrying two NASA astronauts, along with astronauts from the European Space Agency and Japanese Space Agency, set to launch from Kennedy Space Center no earlier than April 22.

When Crew-2 arrives, it will be the first time two Crew Dragons will be docked at the station.

The Crew-1 astronauts are set to leave the station in late April or early May. An uncrewed cargo capsule, carrying new solar panels for the station, is set to launch this summer and will take their parking spot.