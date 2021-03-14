 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Spacewalkers take extra safety precautions for toxic ammonia

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: NASA

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Spacewalking astronauts are back safe inside the International Space Station after ridding their suits of any toxic ammonia.

NASA’s Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins had no trouble Saturday venting a couple of ammonia coolant lines that are part of the International Space Station’s external cooling system.

But so much ammonia spewed out that Mission Control said it was going to be conservative and require inspections. The astronauts’ first suit check found nothing amiss.

As the nearly seven-hour spacewalk drew to a close, Mission Control said the astronauts spent so much time in sunlight that any ammonia residue would have baked off.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP