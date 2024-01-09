NASA delays its upcoming Artemis missions

NASA announced it is delaying its mission aimed at sending humans back to the moon, and the delay will postpone the human launch by nearly one year.

NASA had originally planned to land a crew on the moon with its Artemis IIImission in 2025, but now expects that to happen in September of 2026.

The mission leading up to landing a crew on the moon, or Artemis II, has also been delayed by about a year.

The space agency is blaming safety concerns and technical issues for the postponements.

The news comes on the heels of Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission suffering a critical fuel leak that will likely mean the vehicle won’t land on the lunar surface.

The Artemis IV mission is still scheduled to launch in September 2028.