© 2024 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NASA delays its upcoming Artemis missions

WMFE | By Marian Summerall
Published January 9, 2024 at 4:44 PM EST
NASA's Artemis program aims to take humans back to the moon. Photo: NASA
NASA's Artemis program aims to take humans back to the moon. Photo: NASA

NASA announced it is delaying its mission aimed at sending humans back to the moon, and the delay will postpone the human launch by nearly one year.

NASA had originally planned to land a crew on the moon with its Artemis IIImission in 2025, but now expects that to happen in September of 2026.

The mission leading up to landing a crew on the moon, or Artemis II, has also been delayed by about a year.

The space agency is blaming safety concerns and technical issues for the postponements.

The news comes on the heels of Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission suffering a critical fuel leak that will likely mean the vehicle won’t land on the lunar surface.

The Artemis IV mission is still scheduled to launch in September 2028.
Tags
Space Central Florida News
Marian Summerall
Marian is a multimedia journalist at WMFE 90.7 working as a reporter and producer for the 'Are We There Yet?' space podcast.
See stories by Marian Summerall
Related Content
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details