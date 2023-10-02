© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Media News for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delay tightens launch window of NASA mission to curious metal asteroid

WMFE | By Brendan Byrne
Published October 2, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT
This illustration depicts NASA’s Psyche spacecraft.
JPL
/
NASA
This illustration depicts NASA’s Psyche spacecraft.

The launch of a NASA mission from Kennedy Space Center to a peculiar metallic asteroid has been delayed a week, cutting into a shrinking launch window.

NASA has a slim window to launch the robotic spacecraft Psyche to the asteroid belt, where it will study the 170-mile wide asteroid of the same name.

That window closes on October 25. Issues with the spacecraft’s thrusters have pushed the launch on SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from this week into next, with daily launch opportunities starting on October 12 after a critical flight readiness review last week cleared the way for final launch preparations.

Unlike many asteroids that are made up of rock or ice, Psyche is made of metal and scientists believe it is the exposed core of a planet. Studying it will give insight into how our own planet formed.

“There are a lot of basic questions about Psyche that are unanswered,” said the mission’s principal investigator, Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University. “And with every detail that gets added from data we can collect from Earth, it just becomes harder to make a sensible story. We really don’t know what we’re going to see until we visit, and we’re going to be surprised.”

Mission managers missed a launch window last year due to software testing issues.

The $1.2 billion mission will spend two years orbiting the asteroid, taking pictures, maping the surface, and searching for any signs of an ancient magnetic field. It will also examine neutrons and gamma rays coming from the asteroid’s surface to help uncover its composition.

Tags
Space Central Florida News
Brendan Byrne
Brendan Byrne is WMFE's Assistant News Director, managing the day-to-day operations of the WMFE newsroom, editing daily news stories, and managing WMFE's internship program.

Byrne also hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
Related Content
Ways To Support WMFE
90.7 WMFE relies on donors like you. Your support allows us to provide independent, trustworthy journalism and fact-based content. Show your support today by contributing on a monthly basis or making a single online donation.
Donate Now
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read The Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details