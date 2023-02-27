© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Space

NASA crew launch scrubbed after SpaceX discovers ignition issue

WMFE | By Brendan Byrne
Published February 27, 2023 at 2:09 AM EST
SpaceX Crew-6
SpaceX
/
Twitter
The Crew-6 astronauts and cosmonaut during a dress rehearsal of their launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center

The launch of a crew of four to the International Space Station from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center has been scrubbed.

Mission managers called off the launch with around five minutes remaining in the countdown.

The early-morning launch was scrubbed after teams at SpaceX identified an issue with the system that ignites the nine engines of the Falcon 9 rocket.

NASA and SpaceX have another chance to launch Tuesday. That launch attempt depends on SpaceX fixing the issue with the ignition system, known as TEA-TEB.

Once launched, the members of Crew-6 -- two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates -- will spend up to six months on the I.S.S. conducting research and experiments. They’ll relieve the four people of the Crew-5 mission which arrived last October. That team is set to return to Earth in about a week.

NASA works with SpaceX to launch astronauts to the station. This will be the seventh time SpaceX has launched NASA astronauts into orbit and ninth overall it’s sent people to space since 2020.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
