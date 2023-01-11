Russia launching empty Soyuz to replace damaged crew capsule at space station

The Russian space agency will launch a backup capsule to the International Space Station next month to return two Cosmonauts and a U.S. astronaut.

Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Peteli along with U.S. NASA astronaut Frank Rubio launched to the station in September. During a spacewalk last month, teams noticed that their docked spacecraft was leaking coolant.

Roscomos and NASA conducted an investigation. While they said the crew wasn’t in any immediate danger from the leak, the Soyuz crew will need a new spacecraft to return home.

The Russian space agency plans to launch an empty capsule February 20 to serve as the crew’s return capsule. Their return to Earth was initially planned for March.

The damaged spacecraft will return to Earth without a crew.

Before announcing the backup Soyuz launch, NASA reached out to private company SpaceX to possibly return the three in its Crew Dragon capsule, which is also used to ferry astronauts to and from the station.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

