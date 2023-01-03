© 2023 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
First rocket launch of 2023 brings the boom to Florida's Space Coast

WMFE | By Brendan Byrne
Published January 3, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST
SpaceX Transporter-6
SpaceX
/
Twitter
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral, the first launch of 2023 carrying 114 tiny satellites.

The first rocket launch of 2023 is bring the boom — a sonic boom, that is.

SpaceX kicked off the year with the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket at 9:56 a.m. ET carrying more than 100 tiny small satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral.

SpaceX's Transporter-6 mission lofted 114 payloads on this flight, including CubeSats, microsats, picosats, and orbital transfer vehicles carrying spacecraft to be deployed at a later time.

About 8 minutes after launch, the first stage of the rocket returned to Landing Zone-1 at Cape Canaveral. It's return brought with it a sonic boom.

It was the booster's 15th mission. SpaceX lands a reuses its rocket boosters to lower the cost of launches, both on a barge at sea and back at Cape Canaveral.

Last year, SpaceX tallied 61 launches from Florida and California, a record for the company and nearly double the number of launches in 2021.

The company shows now signs of slowing down in 2023, which includes more human launches. SpaceX is set to launch another crew of four to the International Space Station in February. A private spaceflight mission called Polaris Dawn will take flight now earlier than March.

