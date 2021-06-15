 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Space Tourism: Up There & Down Here

by Brendan Byrne & Randy Vuxta (WMFE)

Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin, inspects New Shepard’s West Texas launch facility before the rocket’s maiden voyage. Photo: Blue Origin


A seat on Blue Origin’s first crewed New Shepard flight went for $28 million at auction. The trip promises a launch to the edge of space with breathtaking views and moments of weightlessness and Blue’s founder Jeff Bezos will be there, too.

It marks the start of a new chapter of space tourism. Leaders in this industry touted the development of space tourism will open up space for all but with a price tag that high, just who will get to go? Blue Origin isn’t the only player, either. Virgin Galactic and SpaceX both have plans for space tourists. So what’s the future of this burgeoning market? We’ll speak with Laura Forczyk, space policy analyst and founder of consulting firm Astralytical, about the future of space tourism up there.

Then, if you can’t afford to go to space, or just want to stay firmly planted on the ground, there’s still plenty to see. We’ll talk with Julia Bergeron, the co-founder of Space Coast Launch Ambassadors about what the Space Coast has to offer for explorers that want to stay here on Earth.

The future of space tourism — that’s ahead on Are We There Yet, here on WMFE, America’s Space Station.


