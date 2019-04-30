 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space Station Power Issue Delays SpaceX Launch

The International Space Station. Photo: NASA

A partial power outage on the International Space Station is delaying the launch of a SpaceX cargo capsule from Cape Canaveral.

NASA said one of the station’s power switches isn’t working. There’s no threat to the crew on board but the agency asked SpaceX to delay its planned launch of more than 5,000 pounds of supplies and science to later this week.

On Thursday, NASA will attempt to replace the faulty hardware using a robotic arm installed on the ISS. If all goes well, the next opportunity for SpaceX to launch the supplies is Friday.

NASA pays commercial partners to ship supplies to the orbiting outpost.

There are six people currently on board the station — three American astronauts, a Canadian astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

