Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Space News Roundup – Mars Rovers, Astronaut Splashdown & Mission: Impossible (Possibly In Space)

by (WMFE)

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken ready for launch. Photo: SpaceX

Astronaut splash downs, Martian missions and a new Mission:Impossible movie shot in space — there’s a lot going on up there. We’ll dive into the space news headlines this week with WKMG’s space reporter Emilee Speck and take a look at the missions and events on the horizon.

Then, NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover is set to launch this week from Cape Canaveral. We’ve spent the past few shows talking about this flagship mission to the red planet. Today we’ll chat with our panel of expert scientists on this week’s “I’d Like to Know” segment to preview the exciting science this rover promises to collect.


Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration.

