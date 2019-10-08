 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Space News Roundup: Commercial Crew, SLS & Elon’s Stainless Steel Starship

SpaceX's Falcon 9 booster that will launch its in-flight abort test arrived at Kennedy Space Center. Photo: SpaceX

Hardware for SpaceX’s Commercial Crew program and NASA’s SLS rocket have arrived at Kennedy Space. Elon Musk continues work on his Starship rockets.

It’s been a busy few weeks in space news. We’ll talk with space reporters Emre Kelly and Emilee Speck about the latest in getting astronauts to the International Space Station, the moon and beyond.

And later, a recent discovery by exoplanet hunters claims that a distant planet has an atmosphere filled with water vapor. Why is water so important in the search for life in the universe? We’ll talk to our panel of experts on our weekly segment “I’d Like To Know.”

But first, SpaceX’s commercial crew hardware arrives at Kennedy Space Center along with a key piece of SLS hardware and Elon Musk gives an update on his stainless steel Starhopper. It’s time this month to speak with WKMG’s Emilee Speck and Florida Today’s Emre Kelly.


