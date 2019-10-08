Space News Roundup: Commercial Crew, SLS & Elon’s Stainless Steel Starship

Hardware for SpaceX’s Commercial Crew program and NASA’s SLS rocket have arrived at Kennedy Space. Elon Musk continues work on his Starship rockets.

It’s been a busy few weeks in space news. We’ll talk with space reporters Emre Kelly and Emilee Speck about the latest in getting astronauts to the International Space Station, the moon and beyond.

And later, a recent discovery by exoplanet hunters claims that a distant planet has an atmosphere filled with water vapor. Why is water so important in the search for life in the universe? We’ll talk to our panel of experts on our weekly segment “I’d Like To Know.”

But first, SpaceX’s commercial crew hardware arrives at Kennedy Space Center along with a key piece of SLS hardware and Elon Musk gives an update on his stainless steel Starhopper. It’s time this month to speak with WKMG’s Emilee Speck and Florida Today’s Emre Kelly.