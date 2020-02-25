Space: Marketing’s Final Frontier

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
SpaceX's CRS-19 delivers supplies to the International Space Station, including an experiment from Budweiser. Photo: NASA

Space is open for business. NASA is loosening restrictions on the use of the space station for commercial companies, paving the way for new business opportunities in orbit. From music videos to commercials, companies are now looking to the cosmos to tell their stories. So what will the future of space marketing look like? And what does NASA stand to gain? We’ll talk with Space Marketing Group’s Trisha Navidzadeh about the bold new future of space marketing.

Then, a listener asks: How far away are we from having rotating ships that create artificial gravity? We’ll put that question to our expert panel of scientists on this week’s edition of “I’d Like to Know”.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

