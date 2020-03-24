 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Space Force Launch From Cape Canaveral Rolls On Despite Coronavirus Concerns

by (WMFE)

United Launch Alliance (ULA) hoists its Atlas V booster onto the mobile launch platform (MLP) at the Vertical Integration Facility (VIF) adjacent to Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Photo: ULA

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

A military communication satellite still is scheduled to launch Thursday from Cape Canaveral.

Patrick Airforce Base Brigadier General Douglas Schiess said concerns over COVID-19 have not caused any delays. The launch of the first satellite for the U.S. Space Force will be supported by a limited number of personnel.

“Over the years, we’ve lowered the number of people we need for a launch, but our [operations] centers are still the same size. We’re doing social distancing within the ops center — trying to get folks to sit farther apart from each other and wiping down the console’s and stuff.”

No one on base has tested positive for COVID-19, but some are awaiting test results and remain quarantined.

The base could be used to support other branches and organizations helping with the medical response.

“Sometimes we can be called on to be what’s called an installation support base,” Gen. Schiess told reporters Tuesday. “In other words, we may be receiving forces here that would then be doing rescue efforts somewhere else. I could see something similar to that in this situation. But at this time, we haven’t been asked to do anything like that.”

The Air Force cancelled a public viewing of the launch.


