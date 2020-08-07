“Space Dads'” Splashdown Heralds New Era In Space Exploration

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Amid the grim headlines over the last few months- one bright spot has been the SpaceX Crew Dragon mission.

Last weekend the spacecraft splashed down off the coast of Florida with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board, enthralling spectators online- and in person. Some of those spectators on their boats got a bit too close.

The mission marks a triumphant return to human space launches from the US.

WKMG digital journalist and space reporter Emilee Speck and WMFE space reporter Brendan Byrne joined Intersection to talk more about the mission and the commercial crew program.