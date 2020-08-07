 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
“Space Dads'” Splashdown Heralds New Era In Space Exploration

by (WMFE)
SpaceX’s first Crew Dragon parachutes to a splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean during the uncrewed Demo-1 mission on March 8, 2019. Photo: SpaceX

Amid the grim headlines over the last few months- one bright spot has been the SpaceX Crew Dragon mission. 

Last weekend the spacecraft splashed down off the coast of Florida with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley on board, enthralling spectators online- and in person. Some of those spectators on their boats got a bit too close.

The mission marks a triumphant return to human space launches from the US. 

WKMG digital journalist and space reporter Emilee Speck and WMFE space reporter Brendan Byrne joined Intersection to talk more about the mission and the commercial crew program.


