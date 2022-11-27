-
NASA's Artemis moon rocket has finally launched after months of setbacks, from fuel leaks to hurricanes. If successful, the mission signals a big step toward returning humans to the moon.
-
Details about the X-37B's 908 days spent orbiting Earth are scant. But with each new mission, we learn a little bit more about it.
-
A total lunar eclipse happens when the moon falls completely in the Earth's shadow.
-
The Artemis I mission is now targeting a launch from Kennedy Space Center Monday, November 14. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07 a.m.
-
A crew of four is on the way to the International Space Station after launching Wednesday afternoon from Kennedy Space Center.
-
NASA is calling off a launch attempt Tuesday of its new moon rocket SLS from Kennedy Space Center as it watches the development of Tropical Storm Ian.
-
The University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez is the 14th school to team up with the U.S. Space Force for its University Partnership Program. The program aims to educate and recruit the future workforce.
-
Jeff Bezos’ private space company Blue Origin is investigating an anomaly of its New Shepard rocket after launching Monday from West Texas. There were no people on board.
-
On the anniversary of President Kennedy's speech on the race to the moon, we look at the dramatic advances in U.S. space science, from commercial flights and missions to Mars to the Webb telescope.
-
During a press conference on Thursday, space agency officials said they were eyeing Sept. 23 or Sept. 27 as possible dates for the launch.
-
It’s the final countdown for NASA’s next moon mission Artemis I, launching from the Kennedy Space Center as early as 8:33 a.m. ET. Weather is 80 percent favorable for launch at the start of the two-hour window.
-
The Space Shuttle's last pilot and first commander of SpaceX's astronaut capsule is watching NASA's next spacecraft take flight.Astronaut Doug Hurley commanded the first human mission of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule in 2020. Before that, he piloted the final Space Shuttle mission in 2011 among others, clocking more than 92 days in space. Now, he's working at Northrop Grumman, helping give NASA's next spacecraft a big lift off the launch pad.