Southwest Airlines cancels more flights at Orlando International Airport as service delays at air carrier continue

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations are continuing to affect passengers at Orlando International Airport.

Southwest has canceled 13 inbound flights and 8 outbound flights Monday at Orlando International Airport.

That’s a slight improvement from the more than 70 flights the airline canceled at the airport on Sunday.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines says an air traffic controller staffing shortage caused nationwide delays starting over the weekend.

ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation. We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual.

But in a conflicting statement, the Federal Aviation Authority says no air traffic staffing shortages had been reported.

Instead the FAA says, “Flight delays & cancellations occurred for a few hours Friday PM due to widespread severe weather, military training, & limited staffing in one area of the Jacksonville en route center.”

No FAA air traffic staffing shortages have been reported since Friday. Flight delays & cancellations occurred for a few hours Friday PM due to widespread severe weather, military training, & limited staffing in one area of the Jacksonville en route center.

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says it’s working with the air carrier to reschedule canceled flights.

