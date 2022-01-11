 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Southern Poverty Law Center grants go to African American museums, including Zora Neale Hurston museum in Eatonville

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

The Southern Poverty Law Center will fund a billboard to benefit the Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts in Eatonville. Credit: SPLC


The Southern Poverty Law Center announced grants Tuesday supporting five African American museums in the South, including the Zora Neale Hurston Museum of Fine Arts in Eatonville. 

The $50,000 grants from the SPLC, a nonprofit advocating for racial justice, also come with billboards advertising the museums.

Tafeni English leads the SPLC’s Civil Rights Memorial Center. She says attempts are underway to rewrite history and attack voting rights.

“In the past year, coordinated special interest attacks on curricula in schools have ramped up,” she said during an online press conference Tuesday. “There have been campaigns sought to ban access to pivotal works of art and literature and ban the ability of teachers to tell the full account of U.S. history.”

The museums are bulwarks against those efforts, English said. “They are centers of truth and education in an age of misinformation. They are physical representations that indeed Black lives matter. And stories of Black excellence and resilience should be amplified now and into the future.”

Meanwhile, a festival tied to the Eatonville museum is underway this month. You can find out more about that at zorafestival.org.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP