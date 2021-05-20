South Trail Branch Vaccination Site Will Shut Down on May 27

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The vaccination site at the Orange County Library South Trail Branch will permanently shut down on May 27.

VACCINE SITE UPDATE: The vaccination site at South Trail Branch will be giving out their last first doses on May 6. The site’s last day of issuing second doses will be May 27. pic.twitter.com/7cFm7tObnh — OCLS (@oclslibrary) May 4, 2021



First doses are no longer available at the site and the last day to get second doses of the Pfizer vaccine is May 27.

The site is walk-up only from 9 am until 5 pm, seven days a week.

The county is closing the site, along with other mass vaccination sites like the one at the Orange County Convention Center to transition to smaller, mobile vaccination sites.

The Orange County Convention Center vaccination site closes tomorrow, May 21. Only one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available on site.

