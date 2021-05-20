 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


South Trail Branch Vaccination Site Will Shut Down on May 27

Photo: Markus Sandhofer

The vaccination site at the Orange County Library South Trail Branch will permanently shut down on May 27. 


First doses are no longer available at the site and the last day to get second doses of the Pfizer vaccine is May 27. 

The site is walk-up only from 9 am until 5 pm, seven days a week. 

The county is closing the site, along with other mass vaccination sites like the one at the Orange County Convention Center to transition to smaller, mobile vaccination sites. 

The Orange County Convention Center vaccination site closes tomorrow, May 21. Only one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available on site. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

