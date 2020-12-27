South Florida Doctor Urges Public To Take COVID-19 Precautions

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Healthcare workers are among the first to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

That includes Dr. Joshua Lenchus, the chief medical officer at Broward Health Medical Center. But he says the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines doesn’t mean people can stop wearing masks—especially indoors, or with people from outside your household.

“While the vaccines are here and the entire world is incredibly optimistic about vaccination and us really turning the corner in a major way, we’re not out of the woods yet.”

It’s expected to take another 6 months or more for enough people to be vaccinated that it will slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Lenchus recommends that people get a flu shot now, and get the vaccine as distribution continues in the new year. Side effects could include arm soreness and some fever.

“A few hours for one day of symptoms is nothing compared to what happens if you get COVID-19 and have those symptoms.”

Meanwhile, people who want a COVID-19 test will find many government-run sites closed over the holidays.