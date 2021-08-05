 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Soto and other Florida Democrats slam DeSantis over pandemic response

by (WMFE)

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto speaks during a press conference over Zoom on Thursday.


The war of words between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic leaders continued Thursday as Central Florida Congressman Darren Soto and others denounced his handling of the pandemic.

A day earlier DeSantis declared he didn’t want to hear “a blip about COVID” from President Biden until he secured the border.

The Democratic press conference came as the CDC reported more than 20,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida, at least four times more than any other state.

Soto says Florida didn’t have to be a COVID hotspot and stressed the need for vaccinations.

“From cruise lines to schools, local control to masks, even mixed signals on vaccines, Governor DeSantis has been on the wrong side of all these issues. That’s how we’ve gotten (here),” he said during the press conference over Zoom.

He urged DeSantis to work with Biden and Congress to protect Floridians or “get out of the way.” 

Soto’s critique was mild compared to that of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. She laid into the governor as a public health threat who, in her words, “is giving the middle finger to science.”

She says his policies continually subject people “to death by DeSantis.”


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP