‘Somebody Somewhere’ is low-key, and low-key wonderful

The funny, tender-hearted HBO series Somebody Somewhere is a semi-autobiographical story starring comedian and cabaret performer Bridget Everett. She plays a woman who long ago gave up on her dream of being a singer and moved back to her hometown in Kansas to care for her beloved sister. After her sister dies, she reconnects with a high school classmate (Jeff Hiller) who urges her to sign again.

Audio was produced by Rommel Wood and edited by Jessica Reedy.