‘Somebody Somewhere’ is low-key, and low-key wonderful
The funny, tender-hearted HBO series Somebody Somewhere is a semi-autobiographical story starring comedian and cabaret performer Bridget Everett. She plays a woman who long ago gave up on her dream of being a singer and moved back to her hometown in Kansas to care for her beloved sister. After her sister dies, she reconnects with a high school classmate (Jeff Hiller) who urges her to sign again.
Vote for the BEST best picture Oscar winners at npr.org/bestpicture
Audio was produced by Rommel Wood and edited by Jessica Reedy.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity