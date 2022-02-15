 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
‘Somebody Somewhere’ is low-key, and low-key wonderful

by Pop Culture Happy Hour (NPR)

Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller in Somebody Somewhere. HBO


The funny, tender-hearted HBO series Somebody Somewhere is a semi-autobiographical story starring comedian and cabaret performer Bridget Everett. She plays a woman who long ago gave up on her dream of being a singer and moved back to her hometown in Kansas to care for her beloved sister. After her sister dies, she reconnects with a high school classmate (Jeff Hiller) who urges her to sign again.

Audio was produced by Rommel Wood and edited by Jessica Reedy.


