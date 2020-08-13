 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Some workers sent home after COVID-19 exposure at Florida school

by The Associated Press (AP)

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The principal of a Florida high school says several employees are quarantining for 14 days after being exposed to coronavirus on campus.

Palmetto High principal Carl Auckerman emailed families of students that officials were alerted to the confirmed case on Wednesday.

Contact tracing found that a number of employees had direct exposure to the person. The Bradenton Herald reported it was unclear how many people were sent home.

The principal assured parents the school is being sanitized daily. School is set to begin on Monday, and students have chosen whether to attend classes or continue with remote learning.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP