Central Florida News


Some UCF Students Didn’t Follow Coronavirus Guidelines Over Holiday Weekend, Email Urges Compliance On And Off Campus

UCF is requiring all students, staff and facility wear masks when visiting campus. Despite concerns over cornonavirus, administrators expect enrollment to increase. Photo: UCF

The University of Central Florida is warning students that failure to follow coronavirus precautions — on and off campus — will result in disciplinary action.  The urging comes after more than 400 students have tested positive.

In an email sent to students, UCF said it was aware of students that ignored policies and health measures and attended large gatherings without face coverings over the Labor Day weekend.

Cases at the university are increasing, including UCF members living off campus. UCF says nearly half of its 411 reported cases were uncovered via contact tracing. UCF published cases reported through Saturday.

As a result of contact tracing, UCF quarantined three Greek houses and students of one in-person class.

UCF identified so-called trigger points that could close campus or move classes all online like a COVID-related death or testing positivity rates above 10 percent.


