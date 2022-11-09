 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Some Publix stores are already closed ahead of Nicole

by (WMFE)

Photo from Publix Facebook page.


Publix stores around Brevard County have closed ahead of Nicole. 

That includes grocery stores in Brevard, Indian River, Okeechobee, and St. Lucie counties. 

The stores will reopen on Thursday morning at 9 am. Nicole is expected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. 

The storm could bring localized flooding to areas that are just now recovering from Hurricane Ian. 

For a list of Publix closures, click here. 

Fore more of WMFE’s coverage of Nicole, click here. 


