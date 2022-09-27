 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Some popular Florida theme parks are closing ahead of Ian. Will Disney?

Central Florida attractions are preparing for Hurricane Ian, by closing early in some cases. Others are simply putting plans in place.

Disney’s four theme parks and Disney Springs along with Universal’s theme parks are still open at this time. 

But officials with both companies have released statements saying that they’re closely watching the weather and are prepared to make adjustments accordingly. 

Other popular theme parks like SeaWorld’s Discovery Cove Resort and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park will close Wednesday and Thursday.

Accommodations like Disney’s Wilderness Campground will close Wednesday through Friday.  

Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay has already shut down ahead of the storm. 


