Some popular Florida theme parks are closing ahead of Ian. Will Disney?
Central Florida attractions are preparing for Hurricane Ian, by closing early in some cases. Others are simply putting plans in place.
Walt Disney World Resort Update on Hurricane Ian – For the latest information, visit: https://t.co/tFCa0AbSUv pic.twitter.com/i2VPT4zpAq
— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 27, 2022
Disney’s four theme parks and Disney Springs along with Universal’s theme parks are still open at this time.
But officials with both companies have released statements saying that they’re closely watching the weather and are prepared to make adjustments accordingly.
Other popular theme parks like SeaWorld’s Discovery Cove Resort and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park will close Wednesday and Thursday.
Accommodations like Disney’s Wilderness Campground will close Wednesday through Friday.
Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay has already shut down ahead of the storm.
WEATHER ALERT – As of now our park operations and hours are continuing as normal. We are closely monitoring the weather. Please follow us here on Twitter or check our website for updates. https://t.co/ilZjv4lT2Y pic.twitter.com/QrJj78a3IK
— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) September 26, 2022
