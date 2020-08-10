Some Florida schools start as new coronavirus cases drop

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Some students began returning to Florida university campuses as the state reported the fewest new daily cases in over a month.

Classes for new students started Monday at Stetson University.

Students moved into dormitories over the weekend at the DeLand campus as well as at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

Orange County Public School students started the school year with two-weeks of online learning. At the end of the month, they will get to choose between continuing with the virtual learning or going to in-person classes.

Florida reported 4,155 new coronavirus cases Monday, the smallest daily caseload increase since the end of June.