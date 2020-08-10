 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Some Florida schools start as new coronavirus cases drop

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Deleece Cook

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Some students began returning to Florida university campuses as the state reported the fewest new daily cases in over a month.

Classes for new students started Monday at Stetson University.

Students moved into dormitories over the weekend at the DeLand campus as well as at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

Orange County Public School students started the school year with two-weeks of online learning. At the end of the month, they will get to choose between continuing with the virtual learning or going to in-person classes.

Florida reported 4,155 new coronavirus cases Monday, the smallest daily caseload increase since the end of June.


