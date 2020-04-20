Some Florida Beaches Reopen; OCPS Changes Meal Pick Up Hours; State Lists Data For Long Term Care Facilities, Correctional Institutions: Your Coronavirus Update For 04/20

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Florida case data is updated at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. daily.

State lists data for Long Term Care facilities and correctional institutions

Blaise Gainey, WFSU

Over the weekend the state started listing coronavirus data for specific long-term care facilities and correctional institutions.

As of Sunday night, the amount of inmates with the virus is 113, along with 80 corrections workers. Three of the facilities have it the worst.

Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell reports 24 COVID-19 infections, Blackwater River Correctional Facility in Milton has 40 and Tomoka Correctional Institution in Daytona Beach has 47.

As for the long-term care facilities, in Leon County there are 64 positive cases including residents and staff. All are associated with Tallahassee Developmental Center.

OCPS changing meal pick up hours

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Starting today, Orange County Public Schools meal distribution sites will only be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The school district said the change will allow people to limit their trips out of the house, and reduce their exposure to coronavirus.

Parents will be given breakfast and lunch for two days on Mondays and Wednesdays, and three days on Fridays to ensure children have enough food throughout the week and the weekend.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced over the weekend that schools would not reopen for the academic year.

Walk, run or surf – but don’t sunbathe on Florida beaches

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Some local Florida governments are reopening beaches for limited activity. Beaches in St. Augustine were open for walking, running and swimming Saturday for the first time in weeks.

Florida never issued a statewide closure of beaches. The decisions were left to local governments. And in places where they are opening, there are restrictions.

Walking and running are allowed, sunbathing isn’t. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ response has led to a nationwide misconception that he ordered the reopening of beaches, so much so that the hashtag #FloridaMorons was trending on Twitter with criticism about the decision DeSantis didn’t actually make.

