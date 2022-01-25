Some county-wide monoclonal antibody sites remain open as state-run sites shut down per FDA order

The Florida Department of Health has shut down its monoclonal antibody treatment sites throughout the state.

As a result of the @US_FDA‘s abrupt decision to remove the EUAs for two monoclonal antibodies, monoclonal antibody treatment sites will be closed until further notice. Full press release is below. pic.twitter.com/RGeWTPwxCs — Florida Dept. of Health (@HealthyFla) January 25, 2022

The FDA contacted the Florida Department of Health on Monday with the recommendation to shut down monoclonal antibody sites that use three types of antibodies that don’t work against Omicron.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris says that doesn’t mean all sites have been shut down though, as some antibodies in use still have good outcomes against multiple variants.

“The the monoclonal antibody infusion site that we have open here in Sanford again, which has been open since early 2021 is offering the Sotrovimab that’s a solution that was not taken away by the FDA that is actually showing very, very good results.”

Harris says that’s why some county-wide sites will remain open for residents, especially those who are sick with other variants of COVID-19.

“The challenge of course is that we don’t know what variant a person has so any treatment is is at least helpful especially if the person has Delta variant.”

In a Tweet, the Florida Department of Health says, “it disagrees with the decision that blocks access to any available treatments in the absence of clinical evidence.”

For a list of sites that are still open in Seminole visit, www.prepareseminole.org.