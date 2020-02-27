 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Some Central Florida Students Won’t be Able to go on Study Abroad Because of Coronavirus

by (WMFE)

Some students will have to postpone their studies in Asian countries. Photo: Alexis Brown

Universities are cancelling study abroad programs to countries where there have been coronavirus outbreaks. Most of these programs are located in mainland China or other Asian countries. 

The University of Central Florida and the University of Florida have canceled study abroad programs to mainland China this summer. UCF has also canceled study abroad programs to Hong Kong, South Korea and Mongolia out of an abundance of caution. 

Valencia College has not issued any restrictions yet and Stetson University considers to consider trips on a case-by-case basis.

Semester at Sea which offers students a ship-based study abroad program, has also experienced disruptions because of COVID-19. 

Layne Hanson says forty students from Florida universities are currently taking part in the Spring Voyage. She says they’ve encountered travel disruptions because of the contagious respiratory illness.

“Just yesterday the Seychelles denied us entry. That’s the only country that’s actually denied us entry despite there being no health concerns at all on the ship.”

Hanson says program leaders decided not to make planned stops in China, India and Malaysia because of confirmed cases in those countries.

“And so it’s just been really difficult for us to stay ahead of how those policies and processes in each country are changing and how we then adapt to those.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends Americans avoid nonessential travel to China and South Korea and reconsider cruises to or within Asia. 

The CDC says 12 out of 14 confirmed cases in the United States have been travel-related. 

For the latest travel restrictions from the CDC click on the link.

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied journalism at Northwestern University. She covers local and breaking news and is a backup host for "All Things ... Read Full Bio »

TOP