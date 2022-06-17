 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Some Central Florida school districts consider price hike at cafeteria till

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Pixabay


Seminole County Schools are raising the price of school breakfasts and lunches for some families next school year. 

The price hike won’t affect students who qualify for the free and reduced meal program through the United States Department of Agriculture. Those meals will still be free. 

But parents and guardians who pay full price for their kids to get breakfast and lunch at school will notice they’ll pay a few more dollars a meal. 

The school’s Red Apple Dining service says inflation, an ongoing worker shortage, and rising wages are all driving up prices at the cafeteria. 

The Seminole County School Board approved the change in May. Other counties like Lake and Osceola could follow suit, while Orange says it will not raise prices. 

The district is encouraging families who are struggling to apply for assistance beginning in mid-July or to call a meal benefits specialist at their child’s school.  

To apply for benefits or find a Summer BreakSpot near you, click on the link. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP