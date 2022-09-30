 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Some Central Florida kids will go back to school on Monday after widespread closures

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


Class will be back in session next week throughout Central Florida as schools reopen after Hurricane Ian. 

Universities like the University of Central Florida and Valencia College will resume classes on Monday. Rollins College is yet to decide on a reopening date.

Stetson University says undergraduate classes will be moved online Monday through Wednesday. 

K-12 schools like Orange County Public Schools say the goal is to reopen most or all campuses by Monday. Brevard County Schools will also reopen on Monday, with all weekend activities back on starting this Saturday. 

Osceola, Seminole and Volusia County Schools say they are still assessing damages at school buildings before announcing a reopening date. 

Follow wmfe.org for the latest on school updates throughout the area. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP