Some Central Florida kids will go back to school on Monday after widespread closures

Class will be back in session next week throughout Central Florida as schools reopen after Hurricane Ian.

Universities like the University of Central Florida and Valencia College will resume classes on Monday. Rollins College is yet to decide on a reopening date.

#UCFAlert Hurricane Ian continues to impact Central Florida. Check your UCF email and https://t.co/76ImhCDVpb for an update on our Monday reopening. Read the full update 👇 — UCF (@UCF) September 30, 2022

Valencia College plans to reopen on Monday, Oct. 3. The safety of our students and employees is our first priority. If you have immediate needs, please DM us. pic.twitter.com/hw3T2niiNV — Valencia College (@valenciacollege) September 30, 2022

9.30.22 Hurricane Ian update, 9:30 a.m.: https://t.co/83PhyAm6Ro

A campus damage assessment is being completed today. Campus is still closed at this time. Please stay off campus and avoid parking on campus streets for your safety & for us to efficiently complete the assessment. pic.twitter.com/v8Wc28CZ9f — Rollins College (@rollinscollege) September 30, 2022

Stetson University says undergraduate classes will be moved online Monday through Wednesday.

CLASSES UPDATE: Given Fall Break (no classes next Thurs-Fri) + uncertainty about the power restoration to all of campus, and post-storm travel challenges, we are announcing that undergrad classes and Counselor Education graduate classes will largely be moved online next Mon-Wed. pic.twitter.com/tg2y7EWmGD — Stetson University (@StetsonU) September 30, 2022

K-12 schools like Orange County Public Schools say the goal is to reopen most or all campuses by Monday. Brevard County Schools will also reopen on Monday, with all weekend activities back on starting this Saturday.

We hope everyone is safe after Hurricane Ian. First thing tomorrow morning, district officials will begin assessing all OCPS schools and facilities for damage. The goal is to open all schools and work locations Monday, October 3. We will provide an update in the next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/PZ9MAiVgZV — ocpsnews (@OCPSnews) September 29, 2022

Brevard Public Schools will reopen on Saturday morning, October 1st, for scheduled weekend activities.

Students and staff will return to school on Monday, October 3rd. We hope everyone was able to get through the storm with limited damage. Please stay safe this weekend. — Brevard Schools (@BrevardSchools) September 30, 2022

Osceola, Seminole and Volusia County Schools say they are still assessing damages at school buildings before announcing a reopening date.

As we are now on the other side of the storm, we hope that all of our families are safe and continue to take the precautions needed in the next day or so. As we are still experiencing high winds and a tremendous amount of flooding throughout the county, (Tweet 1/4) pic.twitter.com/uGVy4mfj2Q — Osceola Schools (@Osceolaschools) September 29, 2022

We hope everyone is safe and doing their best based on our current circumstances. @volusiaschools is currently assessing all schools & facilities for damages. We are also performing road access inspections. VCS continues to be closed. Keep checking for updates throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/3iCED9p0Pg — Volusia County Schools (@volusiaschools) September 30, 2022

