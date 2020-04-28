 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Some 40 Percent Of Jobless Claims Are Ineligible. The Jobless Want To Know Why

by (WMFE)

Disney World workers protested Florida's unemployment system from their homes across Orlando. Photo credit: Unite Here

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Some 40 percent of unemployment claims since March 15 have been rejected as ineligible. 

That’s according to the latest numbers from the Department of Economic Opportunity. 

The numbers show some 80 percent of claims have been processed and $523 million dollars paid out. 

But not to Keith Mahan. He doesn’t know why his application was deemed ineligible. The Orlando resident had been a Red Lobster restaurant manager for 29 years when he was let go.  

“The website is just a 4-year-old could design it better. They set it up so people would get frustrated and just discontinue using it.” 

Osceola County, home to Central Florida’s sprawling theme parks, ranks second after Monroe in the number of unemployment claims filed — at 8 percent of the workforce. 

“One of the biggest crises right now is that it’s taken weeks for people to get an answer,” says Rep. Anna Eskamani. “They got an answer — and no guidance. And that’s where the heart of the stress really is.” 

The Department of Economic Opportunity did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor for NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and many other top news organizations. Her in-progress book on the Everglades is under contract with Johns ... Read Full Bio »

TOP