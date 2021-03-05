Some 1.9 Million Passengers Could Use Orlando International Airport This Spring Break. That’s a 45 Percent Uptick in Traffic From Last Year.

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Slightly more than 55,000 passengers used the Orlando International Airport on the busiest travel day last Spring Break.

Domestic air traffic could increase by 45 percent between February 28 and April 13 this year at Orlando International Airport compared with the same time in 2020.

That means an additional 613,000 passengers could use MCO on their way to Spring Break destinations in the US.

A number of factors including more seats on domestic flights out of the airport and a new nonstop Hawaiian Airlines flight from Orlando to Honolulu could contribute to this uptick.

April 4th is expected to be the most popular day to travel with some 55,435 departures at the airport. In total, the airport could see some 1.9 million passengers this holiday season.

While air travel continues to increase in Orlando, so do coronavirus cases among TSA workers. Nearly 180 Orlando-based officers have gotten COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.