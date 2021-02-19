 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Soil Collection Event in Volusia County Honors Life, Murder of Lynching Victim Lee Snell

Photo: Florida Lynchings in Volusia County Memorial

Stetson University and The Volusia Remembers Coalition is holding a soil collection ceremony next week to honor county resident and lynching victim Lee Snell. 

Members of the public can attend the ceremony virtually 

The online ceremony will celebrate the life of Lee Snell, who was a WWI veteran, Daytona Beach taxi driver, and a member of the AME church.

Snell was murdered on April 29, 1939. 

Participants will learn more about Lee at the ceremony through a combination of artistic and historical presentations. 

Volusia County leaders and representatives of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama will collect soil from the lynching site. 

The soil, divided between two jars, and labeled with Snell’s name and date of death will be displayed at The National Memorial for Peace and Justice and in the county.

