 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


Software Issue Delays Mars Helicopter’s Maiden Flight

by (WMFE)

An illustration of Ingenuity's flight test on Mars. Photo: NASA

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

A helicopter on Mars will have to wait another week to make its maiden flight on the red planet.

The tissue-box sized helicopter arrived on the red planet in February, hitching a ride on the belly of NASA’s Perseverance rover.  The team planned to fly the vehicle Sunday, but preflight checks put a hold on the mission.

As they did their investigations, they found out they’re gonna need to do a bit of a long distance software upgrade,” said space journalist and WeMartians host Jake Robins. “Not unlike when you have your computer telling you, you need to get a security update, Ingenuity needs one of those software patches. This time, we need to beam it over a couple 100 million kilometers.”

NASA said the team will evaluate the progress and set a new flight date sometime next week.

If successfully, Ingenuity will make the first powered flight on another planet. It’s a technology demonstration to see if a vehicle can fly in the thin atmosphere of Mars.

Once the test campaign starts the team will have around 30 days to make multiple flight attempts, reaching upwards of 30 feet into the Martian air.

Perseverance launched to Mars from Cape Canaveral last summer.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Are We There Yet?' Host

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. He also helps produce WMFE's public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP