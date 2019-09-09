 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Six babies born at one Florida hospital during Hurricane Dorian

by The Associated Press (AP)

There were six babies born at a hospital in Jacksonville as the storm passed by the state. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Hurricane Dorian brought some good news at one Florida hospital where six babies were born as the storm passed by.

Orange Park Medical Center says the babies were born on Tuesday and Wednesday. The hospital even had special hurricane-themed onesies made that read “Category 5 Cutie” and “Little Hurricane.” The Florida Times-Union reports the outfits were made by transition nurse Lauren Hodges.

Doctors say low barometric pressure associated with hurricanes can prompt labor, so the hospital said it obstetrics staff was ready.

The babies were named: Kiami, Alina, Yuliana, Charlotte, My’kah and Cameron.

Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville also had four births Tuesday and Wednesday and a DeLand couple named their son Tadashi Dorian Davis after the storm after he was born 12 days early.


