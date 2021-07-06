 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Sisters in Florida condo collapse buried in same coffin

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Joseph Northcutt


SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The tiny bodies of two young victims of the Florida condo building collapse are being buried in the same white casket. Lucia and Emma Guar were laid to rest Tuesday alongside their parents, Marcus and Anaely Guara.

The three were among at least 36 people killed in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building nearly two weeks ago.

Family members attending the service at St. Joseph’s Catholic church say “Lulu bear” loved watching “Jeopardy” with her dad, dancing and doing yoga with her mother.

Her baby sister, Emma, was the princess of the family and enjoyed her dad’s piggyback rides.


