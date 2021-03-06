 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Simpson And Brodeur Team Up On Plan To Slow Revolving Door Of Child Placements

by Lynn Hatter (WFSU)

Photo: Yousef Espanioly

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida lawmakers are focusing heavily on child welfare this year, boosted by support from the Senate’s top lawmaker.

Chamber President Wilton Simpson recently repeated his support for several proposals moving in the legislature:

“We know that the sooner a child has a permanent living situation, the better off they’ll be. And the reason we need to act now is because government makes a terrible parent. All children need a loving home. Let’s rally together to find permanent ones where they can thrive.”

Among the bills that has Simpson’s support—a plan by fellow adoptee Senator Jason Brodeur that’s geared toward keeping children from cycling between multiple group and foster homes.

Simpson is also supporting a plan by Senate Children and Families Chairwoman and Democratic Senator Lauren Book to better track and protect children in the state’s care.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP