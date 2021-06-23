Sign Up to Get Tested for COVID-19, Vaccinated At First Lady Dr. Jill Biden Event in Kissimmee on Thursday

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in Kissimmee on Thursday to encourage Central Floridians to get vaccinated. Residents can still register to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine on-site as part of the event.



Biden’s stop at Osceola Community Health Services is part of a nationwide vaccine tour with the goal of getting 70 percent of Americans vaccinated before 4th of July.

Residents must register ahead of time to get a rapid PCR COVID-19 test or the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine on-site at the event.

Anyone eighteen years of age and older can sign up for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, while the Pfizer vaccine is reserved for children ages 12 to 17.

There is no age requirement to get tested for COVID-19.

No weapons are allowed at the event and all cars and people may be searched as they enter the facility for security purposes.

The first 50 cars on site will receive Wawa gift cards.

To register, click on the link.