Weeknights at 8 p.m. on 90.7 WMFE & 89.5 WMFV

Think is a national call-in radio program, hosted by acclaimed journalist Krys Boyd and produced by KERA — North Texas’ PBS and NPR member station. Each week, listeners across the country tune in to the program to hear thought-provoking, in-depth conversations with newsmakers from across the globe. Since launching in November 2006, Think and Krys Boyd have earned more than a dozen local, regional and national awards, including the 2013 Regional Edward R. Murrow award for breaking news coverage.

During each episode of Think, listeners tweet, call or email with questions and comments for the show’s guest. Think can be heard on public radio stations across the country, yielding a wide and diverse pool of questions and comments. Previous guests on the program include former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright and John Kerry, actor Bryan Cranston, Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Ted Cruz, Melinda Gates, author Malcolm Gladwell, Jane Goodall, Rev. Jesse Jackson and more.

Contact Think:

Phone: 1-800-933-5372

E-mail: think@kera.org

Twitter: @kerathink

